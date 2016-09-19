Paralympics: Japan sees 1st Paralympics with zero gold

The final day of competition in Rio on Sunday marked a humiliating moment for Japan, as the country finished its first Paralympics without a gold medal.

Japanese athletes earned a total of 24 medals -- 10 silver and 14 bronze -- in what turned out to be an anticlimactic 12-day sporting event for Japan.

Just hours before the closing ceremony, two medals for Japan came in T12 marathon for visually impaired runners, with Misato Michishita claiming silver in the women's race and Masahiro Okamura bronze in the men's.