Japan, U.S., S. Korea aim for tighter U.N. sanctions on N. Korea

Japan, the United States and South Korea on Sunday affirmed closer coordination in the swift drafting of a new U.N. Security Council sanctions resolution on North Korea in response to its fifth and largest nuclear test earlier this month.

Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung Se also agreed to cooperate in strengthening each country's respective sanctions on North Korea, Kishida told reporters after their meeting on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

"We agreed to closely coordinate for the swift adoption of a new Security Council resolution with further sanction measures, as well as for each country (to implement) measures of their own, so as to deal with a series of provocative acts by North Korea," which has raised the threat-level in regional security, Kishida said.