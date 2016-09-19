Close

Kyodo News

September 19, 2016 13:59

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

12:43 19 September 2016

Paralympics: Japan sees 1st Paralympics with zero gold

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept. 18, Kyodo

The final day of competition in Rio on Sunday marked a humiliating moment for Japan, as the country finished its first Paralympics without a gold medal.

Japanese athletes earned a total of 24 medals -- 10 silver and 14 bronze -- in what turned out to be an anticlimactic 12-day sporting event for Japan.

Just hours before the closing ceremony, two medals for Japan came in T12 marathon for visually impaired runners, with Misato Michishita claiming silver in the women's race and Masahiro Okamura bronze in the men's.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 13 Sep 2016FY 2015 medical expenses in Japan hit record 41 tril. yen
  2. 13 Sep 2016Environment Ministry eyes tighter control of harmful waste exports
  3. 13 Sep 2016Hun Sen warns of crackdown on planned opposition rally
  4. 13 Sep 201613 in China's "democracy" village arrested, scores injured: reports
  5. 15 Sep 2016Journalists expelled from China's "democracy" village amid crackdown

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete