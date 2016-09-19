Close

13:06 19 September 2016

Paralympics: Curtain drawn on Rio Games, flag handed to Tokyo

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept. 19, Kyodo

The curtain came down Sunday on the Rio Paralympics, the largest multisport event for athletes with disabilities held for the first time in South America.

The Paralympic flag was handed over from Rio de Janeiro to Tokyo during the closing ceremony at Maracana Stadium, with Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike receiving the flag from Philip Craven, president of the International Paralympic Committee.

Athletes, officials and spectators reveled in Brazilian music and dance performances that wrapped up the 12-day summer sports competition in which 4,333 competitors from 159 countries and territories as well as the refugee team took part.

