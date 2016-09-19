Close

Kyodo News

September 19, 2016 15:59

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

14:48 19 September 2016

FEATURE: Memories of "comfort women" to be preserved

By Keiji Hirano
TOKYO, Sept. 19, Kyodo

Efforts to preserve and pass on the memories of so-called "comfort women" have become more urgent as the victims of wartime sexual violence age.

An international alliance of nongovernmental organizations filed an application in May to have over 2,700 comfort women-related documents listed in UNESCO's Memory of the World Register, while a project that digitalizes audiovisual records of those forced into wartime Japanese military brothels is underway in Tokyo.

"It would be a great loss to the world if the memories and records of former sex slaves vanish," said Mina Watanabe, secretary general of the Women's Active Museum on War and Peace, or WAM. "We hope to enshrine them in history forever."

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Memories of "comfort women" to be preserved
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 13 Sep 2016FY 2015 medical expenses in Japan hit record 41 tril. yen
  2. 13 Sep 2016Environment Ministry eyes tighter control of harmful waste exports
  3. 13 Sep 2016Hun Sen warns of crackdown on planned opposition rally
  4. 13 Sep 201613 in China's "democracy" village arrested, scores injured: reports
  5. 15 Sep 2016Journalists expelled from China's "democracy" village amid crackdown

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete