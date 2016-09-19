Tension grows between India, Pakistan following Kashmir attack

Tension has grown between India and Pakistan following an attack by armed militants on Sunday, which left 17 soldiers dead at an army base in Indian-administered Kashmir.

New Delhi promptly blamed Pakistan for the attack and reportedly stepped up security patrols in the region, and claimed the attackers had crossed from Pakistan to carry out the raid, which took place in the Uri area of India's northernmost state of Jammu and Kashmir, close to the border.

Indian Army sources in New Delhi said that most of those killed died as a result of fire, which engulfed temporary accommodation structures during the attack.