Sumo: Goeido keeps lead at Autumn meet, Harumafuji, Endo in chase

Ozeki Goeido used all his strength to shove No. 5 maegashira Aoiyama out of the ring Monday to maintain sole lead at the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament with a perfect 9-0 record.

Yokozuna Harumafuji and 14th-ranked maegashira Endo remain in a share of second place, while top maegashira Okinoumi dropped to 7-2 to sit two off the pace along with four other wrestlers.

Goeido, who saved his ozeki rank Sunday by securing a winning record in the 15-day meet, looked somewhat overwhelmed by the hard-pushing Aoiyama, who stands 8 centimeters taller at 191 cm, but fought back with a diving attack that sent the Bulgarian off the dohyo at Ryogoku Kokugikan.

Mongolian grand champion Harumafuji (8-1) pulled down komusubi Tochiozan (3-6) almost effortlessly in the day's final bout, while Endo was charged to the edge by Sokokurai (3-6) but made a quick turn and pushed the No. 11 maegashira out for his seventh straight win.

Okinoumi, who was tied in second place overnight, succumbed to komusubi Kaisei (2-7) to drop to 7-2, where he sits with yokozuna hopeful Kisenosato who executed a pulling overarm throw on fourth-ranked maegashira Chiyootori (1-8).

Three other wrestlers with just two losses are sekiwake Takayasu, kadoban ozeki Kotoshogiku who now needs another win to keep his rank and No. 8 maegashira Kotoyuki.

Takayasu upset Terunofuji (4-5), edging the Mongolian ozeki out after a tussle that lasted nearly a minute. Kotoshogiku beat sekiwake Takarafuji (3-6) and Kotoyuki bulldozed No. 7 maegashira Ikioi (5-4) off the ring.

Yokozuna Kakuryu slapped down No. 4 maegashira Myogiryu (2-7) for a 6-3 record with six days remaining in the tournament.

==Kyodo