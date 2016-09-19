Video Advisory (Sept. 19) Rally against security legislation

The following is the latest available news video.

Rally against security legislation

-- Tens of thousands of people gathered near the Diet building in Tokyo and other locations in Japan on Sept. 19, 2016, to protest against security legislation that greatly expands the role of the Self-Defense Forces overseas, as the day marked one year since it was enacted.

