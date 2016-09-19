Close

September 19, 2016 21:59

21:51 19 September 2016

Video Advisory (Sept. 19) Rally against security legislation

TOKYO, Sept. 19, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Rally against security legislation

-- Tens of thousands of people gathered near the Diet building in Tokyo and other locations in Japan on Sept. 19, 2016, to protest against security legislation that greatly expands the role of the Self-Defense Forces overseas, as the day marked one year since it was enacted.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_national/post_15092/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

