Global leaders vow to help refugees, migrants at U.N. summit

Global leaders adopted a political declaration Monday pledging to help more than 65 million refugees and migrants who have fled conflict and disasters in the largest numbers since World War II by prompting nations to do more.

"World leaders came together at the United Nations General Assembly today to adopt the New York Declaration for Refugees and Migrants which expresses the political will of world leaders to protect the rights of refugees and migrants, to save lives and share responsibility for large movements on a global scale," said U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki Moon at the plenary session.

Ban described the first-ever summit of its kind as "a breakthrough in our collective efforts to address the challenges of human mobility."

He also announced the launch of a new campaign called "Together -- Respect, Safety and Dignity for All" to counter the rising levels of xenophobia that have arisen with the huge influx of displaced persons fleeing from conflict-ridden countries such as Syria.

The aim of the high-level gathering is for the world's top diplomats to outline ways they will work to save lives, protect rights and share responsibility for the issue that has wide global ramifications.

"You must know as leaders that whatever you do will impact either positively or negatively on the lives of simple people," said Nadia Murad Basee Taha, a Yazidi woman who spoke at the opening plenary session and is a special U.N. ambassador.

In addition to being sexually enslaved by Islamic State fighters, she also lost her mother and six brothers when they were killed. "You (leaders) decide whether it is to be war or peace. You decide to give hope or suffering."

The gathering comes one day ahead of U.S. President Barack Obama's Leaders Summit on refugees. It is being hosted with Canada, Ethiopia, Germany, Jordan, Mexico and Sweden, with participating nations expected to make financial and other pledges.

The annual General Assembly debate kicks off on Tuesday with Obama and other presidents and prime ministers set to deliver speeches throughout the week. The debate concludes on Sept. 26.

==Kyodo