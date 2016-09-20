Abe urges U.S. to win Congress nod for TPP "as soon as possible"

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urged the U.S. government on Monday to win Congressional approval for the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade pact "as soon as possible" so as to ensure an early implementation of the 12-nation deal.

"Japan and the U.S. must each obtain domestic approval of the TPP as soon as possible for its early entry into force. Success or failure will sway the direction of the global free trade system, and the strategic environment in the Asia-Pacific," Abe said in an address to an event in New York to promote investment in Japan.

Abe made the remarks as the TPP's fate has become uncertain as both Democratic and Republican presidential nominees, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and business mogul Donald Trump, have voiced opposition to it amid rising populist forces in the U.S. election cycle.