23,000-year-old fishhook, world's earliest, found in Okinawa

A 23,000-year-old fishhook that is considered to be one of the world's earliest has been excavated in Okinawa, southwestern Japan, local researchers said Monday.

The 1.4-centimeter-long, crescent-shaped hook made of sea snail shell represents a rare discovery of fishing gear from the Paleolithic era, or the Old Stone Age, according to the Okinawa Prefectural Museum & Art Museum.

"It's a precious material illustrating a new aspect of the Paleolithic period during which we had thought people mainly hunted on land," the museum said.