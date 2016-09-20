Close

Kyodo News

September 20, 2016 5:59

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

05:27 20 September 2016

23,000-year-old fishhook, world's earliest, found in Okinawa

NAHA, Japan, Sept. 20, Kyodo

A 23,000-year-old fishhook that is considered to be one of the world's earliest has been excavated in Okinawa, southwestern Japan, local researchers said Monday.

The 1.4-centimeter-long, crescent-shaped hook made of sea snail shell represents a rare discovery of fishing gear from the Paleolithic era, or the Old Stone Age, according to the Okinawa Prefectural Museum & Art Museum.

"It's a precious material illustrating a new aspect of the Paleolithic period during which we had thought people mainly hunted on land," the museum said.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 15 Sep 2016Journalists expelled from China's "democracy" village amid crackdown
  2. 16 Sep 2016LDP submits proposal for additional N. Korea sanctions to PM Abe
  3. 15 Sep 2016Self-confessed hitman accuses Duterte of ordering extrajudicial killings
  4. 15 Sep 2016Journalists expelled from China's "democracy" village amid crackdown
  5. 14 Sep 2016URGENT: Emperor, empress mulling Vietnam trip as soon as next spring

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete