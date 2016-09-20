05:27 20 September 2016
23,000-year-old fishhook, world's earliest, found in Okinawa
NAHA, Japan, Sept. 20, Kyodo
A 23,000-year-old fishhook that is considered to be one of the world's earliest has been excavated in Okinawa, southwestern Japan, local researchers said Monday.
The 1.4-centimeter-long, crescent-shaped hook made of sea snail shell represents a rare discovery of fishing gear from the Paleolithic era, or the Old Stone Age, according to the Okinawa Prefectural Museum & Art Museum.
"It's a precious material illustrating a new aspect of the Paleolithic period during which we had thought people mainly hunted on land," the museum said.
