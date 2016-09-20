Japan, Qatar agree to boost security ties

Japan and Qatar agreed Monday to strengthen security relations between the two countries amid tensions in the Middle East.

Meeting on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, agreed to hold a second round of security dialogue involving senior defense and foreign affairs officials from the two countries, according to Japanese officials.

Abe and Tamim exchanged views on Middle Eastern affairs such as Islamic State extremists operating in Iraq and Syria and the situation in the conflict-torn Syria, the officials said.

Abe thanked Tamim for Qatar's recent decision to lift import restrictions on Japanese food products imposed over radiation fears after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

Abe said Japan will issue multiple visas for Qatari passport holders, effective Oct. 3, as part of efforts to promote people-to-people exchanges between the two countries. Tamim welcomed the step.

In a separate meeting, Abe congratulated Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos on reaching a historic peace agreement with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia rebel group, ending more than 50 years of armed conflict, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

In light of growing interest by Japanese businesses in the Latin American country, Abe and Santos expressed hope for deepened bilateral economic ties and affirmed that the two governments have come to a "final stage" in negotiations for a bilateral free trade agreement, the ministry said in a news release.

Abe also met with Peter Thomson, president of the U.N. General Assembly, and sought his cooperation in advancing reforms of the U.N. Security Council, according to the ministry.

==Kyodo