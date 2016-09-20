08:23 20 September 2016
N. Korea successfully tests new rocket engine: state media
BEIJING, Sept. 20, Kyodo
North Korea has successfully tested a new high-powered carrier rocket engine for launching geo-stationary satellites into orbit, the country's official news agency said Tuesday.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has guided a ground jet test of the newly developed engine, the Korean Central News Agency said.
The engine will enable North Korea to launch geo-stationary and other satellites under the country's five-year aerospace development program, the media said.
