U.S., China agree to step up cooperation at U.N. on N. Korea

U.S. President Barack Obama and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang agreed Monday that their countries will step up cooperation in the pursuit of a new U.N. Security Council sanctions resolution on North Korea in response to its recent nuclear test.

Meeting on the fringes of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Obama and Li slammed North Korea for conducting its fifth nuclear test and also agreed to coordinate closely to realize the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the White House said in a statement.

The United States and China, North Korea's main benefactor, had earlier started discussions on drafting a new resolution on the isolated country.

"Both leaders condemned North Korea's September 9 nuclear test and resolved to strengthen coordination in achieving the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, including by invigorating cooperation in the United Nations Security Council and in law enforcement channels on North Korea," the statement said.

North Korea claimed on Sept. 9 that it had successfully conducted a test of a nuclear warhead. The explosion, which may be its most powerful so far, coincided with the 68th anniversary of the country's founding. Pyongyang characterized the test as part of countermeasures against U.S.-led "hostile forces."

After an emergency meeting on Sept. 9, the U.N. Security Council denounced the nuclear test and vowed to promptly work on "appropriate measures" in response to the country's actions.

The U.S. government is exploring the possibility of including in new sanctions more asset freezes and travel bans on North Korean individuals and entities involved in its nuclear and missile development programs, as well as a crude oil embargo and other trade restrictions.

Beijing has tended to shun the use of sanctions though it worked closely with the United States over a period of two months this spring to hammer out the toughest sanctions regime ever applied to Pyongyang after it conducted its fourth nuclear test in January and launched a rocket using ballistic missile technology the following month.

The sanctions imposed in March expanded freight inspection to cover all cargo to and from North Korea, not just those ships suspected of transporting illicit goods, and tightened prior measures curbing the presence and operations of North Korean banks outside the country.

Obama and Li also exchanged opinions on the economic relationship between the United States and China -- the world's largest and second largest economies -- and its importance to the global economy.

"The president encouraged China to accelerate its continuing efforts to address industrial excess capacity, foster an environment conducive to innovation, and advance an orderly transition to a market-determined exchange rate," the statement said.

Obama also urged Beijing to establish a level playing field for all firms to compete fairly in China. He and Li discussed the need to achieve progress in negotiation of a U.S.-China investment treaty and of a World Trade Organization Environmental Goods Agreement.

The statement added that the two touched on climate change issues and pledged to continue working toward bringing into force a new global agreement on climate change as early as possible and to reach a market-based measure to reduce international aviation emissions.

The United States and China said early this month they have ratified the Paris Agreement on climate change. The two countries together account for about 38 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

The accord reached by nearly 200 countries at a U.N. conference on climate change in Paris in December will take effect after it is ratified by at least 55 countries responsible for 55 percent of global emissions.

