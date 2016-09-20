Abe, Clinton discuss TPP, N. Korea on U.N. General Assembly sidelines

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. Democratic Party presidential nominee Hillary Clinton reiterated their contrasting positions on the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade agreement Monday in a meeting on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

While affirming the importance of the Japan-U.S. alliance, the leaders stated their respective "known positions" on the 12-nation pact, according to a senior Japanese official.

Abe is believed to have once again called for a speedy implementation of the yet-to-be ratified TPP, while Clinton is thought to have reiterated her opposition to the deal, a position she adopted during her campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination despite having promoted the trade pact as secretary of state.