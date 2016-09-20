Close

September 20, 2016 12:00

10:11 20 September 2016

Abe, Clinton discuss TPP, N. Korea on U.N. General Assembly sidelines

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. Democratic Party presidential nominee Hillary Clinton reiterated their contrasting positions on the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade agreement Monday in a meeting on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

While affirming the importance of the Japan-U.S. alliance, the leaders stated their respective "known positions" on the 12-nation pact, according to a senior Japanese official.

Abe is believed to have once again called for a speedy implementation of the yet-to-be ratified TPP, while Clinton is thought to have reiterated her opposition to the deal, a position she adopted during her campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination despite having promoted the trade pact as secretary of state.

  • Abe, Clinton affirm importance of U.S.-Japan alliance
