September 20, 2016 12:00

11:28 20 September 2016

Suspect in N.Y. area bombings arrested after shootout with police

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, Kyodo

The Afghan man named a suspect in recent bombings in New York and New Jersey was arrested Monday after a shootout with police, investigative authorities said.

Ahmad Khan Rahami was shot in Linden, New Jersey, and taken to an ambulance on a stretcher with his right shoulder bloodied and bandaged. Two officers were also hit in the shootout.

He was taken into custody just hours after investigative authorities released a photo of Rahami, a 28-year-old naturalized U.S. citizen from Afghanistan with an address in New Jersey.

