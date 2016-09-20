11:28 20 September 2016
Suspect in N.Y. area bombings arrested after shootout with police
NEW YORK, Sept. 20, Kyodo
The Afghan man named a suspect in recent bombings in New York and New Jersey was arrested Monday after a shootout with police, investigative authorities said.
Ahmad Khan Rahami was shot in Linden, New Jersey, and taken to an ambulance on a stretcher with his right shoulder bloodied and bandaged. Two officers were also hit in the shootout.
He was taken into custody just hours after investigative authorities released a photo of Rahami, a 28-year-old naturalized U.S. citizen from Afghanistan with an address in New Jersey.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.