N. Korea claims successful test of new rocket engine

North Korea claimed Tuesday to have successfully tested a new high-powered rocket engine for launching geo-stationary satellites, the latest sign that it is aggressively trying to advance its missile capabilities.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the ground test and ordered his officials to "launch more satellites for different uses by indigenous efforts and technology and thus turn our country into a possessor of geostationary satellites in a couple of years to come," according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

Many countries, including Japan, South Korea, and the United States, view the launch of long-range rockets by North Korea as violating a U.N. ban on its testing of ballistic missile technology.