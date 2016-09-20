Close

Kyodo News

September 20, 2016 11:59

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

11:37 20 September 2016

N. Korea claims successful test of new rocket engine

BEIJING, Sept. 20, Kyodo

North Korea claimed Tuesday to have successfully tested a new high-powered rocket engine for launching geo-stationary satellites, the latest sign that it is aggressively trying to advance its missile capabilities.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the ground test and ordered his officials to "launch more satellites for different uses by indigenous efforts and technology and thus turn our country into a possessor of geostationary satellites in a couple of years to come," according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

Many countries, including Japan, South Korea, and the United States, view the launch of long-range rockets by North Korea as violating a U.N. ban on its testing of ballistic missile technology.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 15 Sep 2016Journalists expelled from China's "democracy" village amid crackdown
  2. 16 Sep 2016LDP submits proposal for additional N. Korea sanctions to PM Abe
  3. 15 Sep 2016Self-confessed hitman accuses Duterte of ordering extrajudicial killings
  4. 15 Sep 2016Journalists expelled from China's "democracy" village amid crackdown
  5. 14 Sep 2016URGENT: Emperor, empress mulling Vietnam trip as soon as next spring

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete