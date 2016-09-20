12:08 20 September 2016
Prosecutors summons Lotte Group chairman over alleged corruption
SEOUL, Sept. 20, Kyodo
South Korean prosecutors on Tuesday summoned Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong Bin as part of a full-blown probe into alleged corruption at the retail giant.
The 61-year-old business tycoon appeared at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office to be questioned as a key suspect on charges of slush funds and embezzlement.
"I will sincerely cooperate with the prosecutors' investigation," Shin told reporters after arriving at the prosecutors' office.
