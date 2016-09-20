Close

Kyodo News

September 20, 2016 13:59

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

12:08 20 September 2016

Prosecutors summons Lotte Group chairman over alleged corruption

SEOUL, Sept. 20, Kyodo

South Korean prosecutors on Tuesday summoned Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong Bin as part of a full-blown probe into alleged corruption at the retail giant.

The 61-year-old business tycoon appeared at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office to be questioned as a key suspect on charges of slush funds and embezzlement.

"I will sincerely cooperate with the prosecutors' investigation," Shin told reporters after arriving at the prosecutors' office.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 15 Sep 2016Journalists expelled from China's "democracy" village amid crackdown
  2. 16 Sep 2016LDP submits proposal for additional N. Korea sanctions to PM Abe
  3. 15 Sep 2016Self-confessed hitman accuses Duterte of ordering extrajudicial killings
  4. 15 Sep 2016Journalists expelled from China's "democracy" village amid crackdown
  5. 14 Sep 2016URGENT: Emperor, empress mulling Vietnam trip as soon as next spring

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete