Abe, Clinton agree on alliance, but at odds over TPP

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. Democratic Party presidential nominee Hillary Clinton affirmed the importance of the Japan-U.S. alliance on Monday but reiterated their contrasting positions on the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade agreement.

In a meeting on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Abe and Clinton stated their respective "known positions" on the 12-nation TPP, a senior Japanese official said, declining to comment further.

Abe is believed to have called for a speedy implementation of the yet-to-be ratified pact, while Clinton is thought to have reiterated her opposition to the deal, a position she adopted during her campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination despite having promoted it as secretary of state during President Barack Obama's first term.