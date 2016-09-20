12:13 20 September 2016
Abe, Clinton agree on alliance, but at odds over TPP
NEW YORK, Sept. 19, Kyodo
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. Democratic Party presidential nominee Hillary Clinton affirmed the importance of the Japan-U.S. alliance on Monday but reiterated their contrasting positions on the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade agreement.
In a meeting on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Abe and Clinton stated their respective "known positions" on the 12-nation TPP, a senior Japanese official said, declining to comment further.
Abe is believed to have called for a speedy implementation of the yet-to-be ratified pact, while Clinton is thought to have reiterated her opposition to the deal, a position she adopted during her campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination despite having promoted it as secretary of state during President Barack Obama's first term.
