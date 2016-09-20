Close

Kyodo News

September 20, 2016 13:59

13:02 20 September 2016

Video Advisory (Sept. 20) 23,000-year-old fishhook, among world's earliest, found in Okinawa

TOKYO, Sept. 20, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

23,000-year-old fishhook, among world's earliest, found in Okinawa

-- A 23,000-year-old fishhook, considered one of the earliest in the world, has been excavated in Japan's Okinawa Prefecture, local researchers said on Sept. 19, 2016. The researchers have identified its age by radiocarbon dating of charcoal contained in the layer from which the 1.4-centimeter-long, crescent-shaped hook made of sea snail shell was found. The world's oldest fishhook found so far was discovered at the Jerimalai site in East Timor. However, the age of the hook, also made of shell, is identified as made from 16,000 to 23,000 years ago.

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

