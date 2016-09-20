Close

September 20, 2016 15:59

14:09 20 September 2016

Rugby: Sunwolves to open 2017 Super Rugby against Hurricanes in Tokyo

TOKYO, Sept. 20, Kyodo

The Sunwolves will kick off their second Super Rugby season by playing the defending champions, the Hurricanes, in Tokyo in late February, tournament organizers SANZAAR said Tuesday.

The fixture is just one of four games Filo Tiatia's side will play in Tokyo, the other three "home" games scheduled in Singapore.

Following the opening game on Feb. 25 -- just four weeks after the All-Japan Championship final -- the Sunwolves will spend four weeks on the road beginning and ending in Singapore with two games in South Africa in between.

The Bulls visit Tokyo on April 8, before the Sunwolves head off on a four-week trip that sees them play three games in New Zealand and one in Buenos Aires.

Following a week off, Tiatia and his men then travel to Singapore to play the Sharks before returning to Tokyo to take on the Cheetahs.

Following the June test-match window, the Sunwolves travel back to South Africa for two games before finishing the regular season in Tokyo on July 15 against the Blues.

Early estimates have the Sunwolves travelling 110,000 kilometers, while the Chiefs in comparison will travel just 39,000 km.

At present, Tiatia is the only member of the coaching and playing staff to have been officially named by the Sunwolves management.

-----

     Sunwolves 2017 Super Rugby Schedule
 Feb. 25   Hurricanes   Tokyo
 March 4   Kings        Singapore
 March 11  Cheetahs     Bloemfontein
 March 17  Bulls        Pretoria
 March 25  Stormers     Singapore
 April 8   Bulls        Tokyo
 April 14  Crusaders    Christchurch
 April 22  Highlanders  (to be confirmed)
 April 29  Chiefs       (to be confirmed)
 May 6     Jaguares     Buenos Aires
 May 20    Sharks       Singapore
 May 27    Cheetahs     Tokyo
 July 1    Lions        Johannesburg
 July 8    Stormers     Cape Town
 July 15   Blues        Tokyo

==Kyodo

