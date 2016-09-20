Rugby: Sunwolves to open 2017 Super Rugby against Hurricanes in Tokyo

The Sunwolves will kick off their second Super Rugby season by playing the defending champions, the Hurricanes, in Tokyo in late February, tournament organizers SANZAAR said Tuesday.

The fixture is just one of four games Filo Tiatia's side will play in Tokyo, the other three "home" games scheduled in Singapore.

Following the opening game on Feb. 25 -- just four weeks after the All-Japan Championship final -- the Sunwolves will spend four weeks on the road beginning and ending in Singapore with two games in South Africa in between.

The Bulls visit Tokyo on April 8, before the Sunwolves head off on a four-week trip that sees them play three games in New Zealand and one in Buenos Aires.

Following a week off, Tiatia and his men then travel to Singapore to play the Sharks before returning to Tokyo to take on the Cheetahs.

Following the June test-match window, the Sunwolves travel back to South Africa for two games before finishing the regular season in Tokyo on July 15 against the Blues.

Early estimates have the Sunwolves travelling 110,000 kilometers, while the Chiefs in comparison will travel just 39,000 km.

At present, Tiatia is the only member of the coaching and playing staff to have been officially named by the Sunwolves management.

Sunwolves 2017 Super Rugby Schedule Feb. 25 Hurricanes Tokyo March 4 Kings Singapore March 11 Cheetahs Bloemfontein March 17 Bulls Pretoria March 25 Stormers Singapore April 8 Bulls Tokyo April 14 Crusaders Christchurch April 22 Highlanders (to be confirmed) April 29 Chiefs (to be confirmed) May 6 Jaguares Buenos Aires May 20 Sharks Singapore May 27 Cheetahs Tokyo July 1 Lions Johannesburg July 8 Stormers Cape Town July 15 Blues Tokyo

==Kyodo