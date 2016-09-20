Baseball: Ramirez credits players' attitude for BayStars turnaround

For the first time in 11 years, the Yokohama DeNA BayStars will finish in the Central League's upper echelon, and first-year skipper Alex Ramirez credits the players' attitude and the organization's support for the team's improvement.

"These guys have taken it to a different level this year," Ramirez told Kyodo News recently. "At the beginning of the season, they were a little intimidated: 'We don't know if we could really make it.' That was normal here."

"I was here a couple of years (as a player) and we were always the same, thinking at some point, we're going to go down. That's how I felt it was with some of the players, but (that changed) as the players realized we do have a chance to make the playoffs. Now they're stepping up and producing. The atmosphere among the guys has been great. What's important is that whether we win or lose, that we keep a good atmosphere."