September 20, 2016 18:00

16:12 20 September 2016

Gov't to submit bill for ratifying Paris climate change accord

TOKYO, Sept. 20, Kyodo

The government has decided to submit a bill to ratify a new global agreement on climate change during the extraordinary Diet session beginning next Monday, government officials said Tuesday.

China and the United States, the world's two largest emitters of carbon dioxide, have ratified the accord. The endorsement of Japan, the sixth-largest emitter, could increase the prospects of the pact entering into force by the end of this year.

The bill will be submitted after approval by the steering committees of both the upper and lower houses and the Cabinet.

