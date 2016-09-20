16:15 20 September 2016
Baseball: DeNA veteran pitcher Miura announces retirement
YOKOHAMA, Sept. 20, Kyodo
DeNA Baystars right-hander Daisuke Miura, the oldest active player in Nippon Professional Baseball at age 42, said Tuesday he will draw the curtain on his 25-year career after the end of this season.
"I've been thinking about retirement since several years ago," Miura told a press conference at a Yokohama hotel. "I had decided to quit when I could no longer win as a starter."
During his 25 years with the Yokohama-based ballclub, Miura helped the team win the Japan Series championship in 1998 and led the Central League with a 2.52 ERA in 2005.
