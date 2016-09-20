Close

September 20, 2016

16:23 20 September 2016

FEATURE: Nurseries likely to stay understaffed in Japan despite expanded perks

By Akane Sujino
TOKYO, Sept. 20, Kyodo

Competition among municipalities across Japan is increasing as they try to find enough qualified staff for preschool child care, in hopes of resolving the problem of long waiting lists for children seeking to enter certified day-care centers.

Many local governments have come up with various incentives to set themselves apart from neighboring municipalities, such as increasing salaries or providing rent and commuting subsidies. But given the significant gap in wages when compared with other professions, the reality is that such measures are no solution to the chronic shortage of such caregivers.

Child-care facilities are running short of staff as a growing number of women are entering the workforce. The problem is especially acute in the greater Tokyo region.

