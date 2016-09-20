Japan's average commercial land prices turn flat after 8 yrs of fall

Average commercial land prices in Japan were virtually flat in July, an improvement from eight straight years of fall, thanks partly to robust demand for hotel and shop construction in major cities caused by a surge in foreign visitors, the government said Tuesday.

Prices across the country saw a miniscule increase of 0.005 percent on July 1 compared with the same day a year earlier, while strong demand for offices boosted the prices in Japan's three largest metropolitan regions to a rise of 2.9 percent, data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism showed.

The margin of increase in the Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka metropolitan regions, however, was smaller compared with the four key regional cities of Sapporo, Sendai, Hiroshima and Fukuoka, whose average commercial land prices sharply rose by 6.7 percent.