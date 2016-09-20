Myanmar's Suu Kyi planning to visit Japan in Nov.: official

Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi is planning to visit Japan in November at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a government official said Tuesday.

"We are planning the trip for November, but the arrangements between the two sides are at very initial stage and the date has not been fixed yet," the high-ranking Foreign Ministry official told Kyodo News.

Suu Kyi, who holds the dual positions of state counselor and foreign minister, last visited Japan in April 2013, at which time she was an opposition member of parliament, and met then with Abe.