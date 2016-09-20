Close

Kyodo News

September 20, 2016 19:59

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

18:51 20 September 2016

Myanmar's Suu Kyi planning to visit Japan in Nov.: official

YANGON, Sept. 20, Kyodo

Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi is planning to visit Japan in November at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a government official said Tuesday.

"We are planning the trip for November, but the arrangements between the two sides are at very initial stage and the date has not been fixed yet," the high-ranking Foreign Ministry official told Kyodo News.

Suu Kyi, who holds the dual positions of state counselor and foreign minister, last visited Japan in April 2013, at which time she was an opposition member of parliament, and met then with Abe.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 15 Sep 2016Journalists expelled from China's "democracy" village amid crackdown
  2. 16 Sep 2016LDP submits proposal for additional N. Korea sanctions to PM Abe
  3. 15 Sep 2016Self-confessed hitman accuses Duterte of ordering extrajudicial killings
  4. 15 Sep 2016Journalists expelled from China's "democracy" village amid crackdown
  5. 14 Sep 2016URGENT: Emperor, empress mulling Vietnam trip as soon as next spring

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete