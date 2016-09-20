Close

September 20, 2016

19:40 20 September 2016

Cabinet to hold meeting to decide fate of Monju reactor

TOKYO, Sept. 20, Kyodo

The Japanese government said Tuesday it will hold a ministerial meeting on nuclear power the following day, with the fate of the trouble-plagued Monju fast-breeder reactor in focus.

The meeting scheduled for Wednesday evening is expected to bring together officials from the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, which oversees the currently shuttered reactor in Fukui Prefecture on the Sea of Japan coast, with other ministries and related entities.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a press conference that the various entities "have been working together to consider the government response on Monju, and we plan to hold a ministerial meeting from the perspective of an understanding shared by the whole government."

