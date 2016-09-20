S. China Sea ruling missing from Japan-ASEAN summit statement

A chairman's statement belatedly released after the Sept. 7 summit between Japan and ASEAN members in Laos did not make any reference to an arbitration ruling that invalidated China's claims to almost the whole of the South China Sea.

The omission apparently reflected the reluctance of some countries in the 10-member bloc to antagonize China, the region's economic and political heavyweight. Japan has claimed that the ruling is legally binding on parties to the dispute, namely China and the Philippines, and that the two countries should comply with the ruling.

The chairman's statement released following the East Asia Summit, which brought together the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations as well as China, Japan, Russia and the United States in Laos on Sept. 9, also did not refer to the ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague issued on July 12.

China has rejected the ruling and maintains the position that maritime disputes in the South China Sea should be resolved by claimants bilaterally, not multilaterally, and without the interference of non-claimants such as the United States and Japan.

While lacking a reference to the tribunal decision, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and ASEAN leaders, in the chairman's statement, did emphasize "the importance of non-militarization" in apparent reference to China's construction of artificial island outposts in the South China Sea.

The statement was compiled by Laos, which is chairing ASEAN this year. It was not released immediately after the Japan-ASEAN summit on Sept. 7, and was compiled several days later, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry. The document was subsequently uploaded on the website of the Lao government.

"We emphasized the importance of maintaining peace, security and stability, freedom of navigation in and over-flight above the South China Sea," the statement also said.

The Japanese and ASEAN leaders also referred to the importance of "exercising self-restraint...and for the states concerned to resolve disputes through peaceful means in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea."

A Japanese government source welcomed the statement as "progress," in that it kept China in check regarding its attempt to "militarize" its outposts in the South China Sea.

==Kyodo