Gov't to discuss fate of Monju reactor, option of scrapping eyed

The government is set to discuss later Wednesday whether to rethink its pursuit of the costly and trouble-plagued Monju fast-breeder reactor that was tasked with playing a key role in Japan's nuclear fuel recycling policy.

The outcome of the discussion is expected to be announced following a meeting of Cabinet ministers concerned, which could include the option of scrapping Monju -- once touted a "dream reactor" in the resource-poor country as it can produce more fuel than it consumes. But the reactor in Fukui Prefecture has hardly operated over the past 20 years.

The possible conclusion to close Monju can be seen as the latest sign of the faltering fuel recycling policy, in which Japan seeks to reprocess spent fuel and reuse plutonium and uranium, extracted through reprocessing, as plutonium-uranium mixed oxide fuel.