Obama, in final U.N. speech, pushes for nuclear-free world

U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday seized on his final speech to the U.N. General Assembly to push for his vision of a world without nuclear weapons.

He also slammed North Korea for conducting its fifth nuclear test and called for resolving territorial disputes in the South China Sea peacefully and in line with international law.

"We cannot escape the prospect of nuclear war unless we all commit to stopping the spread of nuclear weapons and pursuing a world without them," he said.

In a landmark speech in Prague in 2009, Obama pledged to reduce the role of nuclear weapons and eventually rid the world of them.

The Obama administration is eager to have the U.N. Security Council adopt a resolution in the near future calling for a ban on the testing of nuclear weapons.

While embracing Iran's concessions on its nuclear program as a favorable development, Obama singled out North Korea as a threat to the world.

"When Iran agrees to accept constraints on its nuclear program, that enhances global security and Iran's ability to cooperate," he said.

"When North Korea tests a bomb, that endangers all of us, and any country that breaks this basic bargain must face consequences," he said.

North Korea claimed on Sept. 9 that it had successfully conducted a test of a nuclear warhead. The explosion, which may be its most powerful so far, coincided with the 68th anniversary of the country's founding.

The United States and other countries such as Japan have been lobbying for the Security Council to adopt a fresh sanctions resolution on the isolated country.

On the South China Sea, Obama pointed to the need to resolve the rows there in a peaceful manner based on international law, indirectly urging Beijing to abide by a recent U.N. tribunal ruling against its territorial claims in the waters.

"In the South China Sea, a peaceful resolution of disputes offered by law will mean far greater stability than the militarization of a few rocks and reefs," he said.

The Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague in July denied China's claims to historic and economic rights over the South China Sea in a case brought by the Philippines. Beijing immediately rejected the result.

Obama reiterated his commitment to multilateralism and the world body as he has done throughout his presidency, which will end in January.

"We can choose to press forward with a better model of cooperation and integration, or we can retreat into a world sharply divided and ultimately in conflict along age-old lines of nation and tribe and race and religion," he said. "I want to suggest to you today that we must go forward and not backward."

Obama touted the progress made under U.S. leadership, including the stabilization of the global economy, the restoration of relations with Cuba, and a shift toward democracy in Myanmar.

But he admitted that the world is struggling with a refugee crisis, terrorism, and a breakdown in basic security and order in the Middle East.

On the crisis in Syria, the president said there is no ultimate military victory to be achieved and that a diplomatic solution must be pursued.

Obama also called on world leaders to implement the Paris Agreement on climate change. A focus on fighting global warming, he said, is "not only the right thing to do, it's the smart thing to do."

==Kyodo