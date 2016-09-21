Close

Kyodo News

September 21, 2016

07:21 21 September 2016

Japan, Pacific island states affirm antidisaster cooperation

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and leaders from 10 Pacific island nations agreed Tuesday to continue cooperation in tackling climate change, disaster risk reduction and other areas of common challenges.

In an apparent effort to counter China's rising economic clout in the Pacific region, Abe said in a meeting in New York that Japan will cooperate with Pacific island states in tackling climate change and environmental issues, as well as in promoting trade, investment and tourism, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

With Beijing's maritime assertiveness in mind, Abe explained Japan's position of making and clarifying claims based on international law, not using force or coercion to press claims, and seeking to settle disputes by peaceful means.

Pacific island leaders expressed hope for increased Japanese assistance to the Pacific region in areas such as fishing, human resources training and sustainable development, as well as climate change and disaster risk reduction, the ministry said.

The two sides affirmed coordination toward a successful eighth Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting, or PALM8, slated for 2018 for greater two-way cooperation.

Abe called for Pacific island states' cooperation in reforming the U.N. Security Council, and for a joint response to North Korea's provocations.

Abe met with leaders of Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, Samoa, the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, Tonga, Nauru, Kiribati and Palau on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

==Kyodo

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News.

