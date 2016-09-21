08:15 21 September 2016
Chronology of BOJ's major policy decisions since 2013
TOKYO, Sept. 21, Kyodo
The following are major policy decisions by the Bank of Japan since 2013.
Jan. 22, 2013 -- BOJ sets a 2 percent inflation goal, while agreeing with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government to aim to beat deflation as soon as possible.
March 20 -- Haruhiko Kuroda becomes BOJ governor.
