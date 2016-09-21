08:54 21 September 2016
URGENT: Japan logs 18.7 bil. yen trade deficit in August
TOKYO, Sept. 21, Kyodo
Japan posted a goods trade deficit of 18.7 billion yen ($184 million) in August, the government said Wednesday.
Exports fell 9.6 percent from a year earlier, while imports decreased 17.3 percent, the Finance Ministry said in a preliminary report.
The figures were measured on a customs-cleared basis.
