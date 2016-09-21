Japan to work with U.S., Britain for new U.N. sanctions on N. Korea

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held separate talks Tuesday with U.S. President Barack Obama and British Prime Minister Theresa May and agreed to cooperate toward adopting a new U.N. resolution for sanctions on North Korea in response to its fifth and largest nuclear test earlier this month.

In their first formal talks since May took office in July, Abe and his British counterpart vowed to maintain close trade and investment ties despite Britain's decision to leave the European Union, according to a senior Japanese official.

Abe affirmed close coordination with Obama over North Korea's provocations during a brief conversation on the fringe of a U.S.-led summit on refugees in New York, the official told reporters.

In the talks with May, Abe was quoted by the official as saying a series of missile launches and the Sept. 9 nuclear test by North Korea "requires a different response as it posed a different level of threat from the past," and that Japan wants to adopt a U.N. Security Council resolution with further sanctions in collaboration with Britain, one of the five permanent members of the council.

Abe said Japan is considering imposing further unilateral sanctions on North Korea. He also asked for London's cooperation in addressing Pyongyang's abductions of Japanese nationals in the 1970s and 1980s.

May was quoted by the official as saying that Britain cannot accept North Korea's latest nuclear test, and that it is necessary for the international community to cooperate in its response.

Referring to the "Brexit" vote in June, Abe requested that the British government help encourage Japanese firms investing in Britain to continue business in the country even after it exits the European Union.

Japanese companies are investing in Britain because they highly appreciate its excellent business environment, Abe said.

May said Britain is committed to free trade, and that she will take measures to ensure that Japanese companies continue to operate in the country, according to the official.

Trade and investment ties with Japan are extremely important for Britain, May was quoted as saying.

Among other issues, Abe and May affirmed increased bilateral cooperation in the defense and security areas, with each country seeing the other as its closest security partner in Europe and Asia, respectively, according to the official.

Upholding the rule of law, the leaders agreed to cooperate in ensuring maritime security in the South China Sea, taking aim at Beijing's militarization of artificial island outposts it has constructed atop disputed land features in an attempt to assert its claims in disputed waters.

Abe and May met on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

