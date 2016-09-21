10:37 21 September 2016
Japan business group meets China's state planning agency
BEIJING, Sept. 21, Kyodo
A joint Japanese business delegation on Wednesday held talks here with the National Development and Reform Commission of China, a macroeconomic governance agency under the State Council, China's Cabinet.
In addition to medium-term economic targets, industrial sophistication making use of robots and artificial intelligence, as well as environmental issues were expected to be on the agenda of the talks at a Beijing hotel.
The National Development and Reform Commission of China is in charge of formulating macroeconomic policy and planning business reforms. In the 13th five-year plan covering 2016 to 2020, it set an average annual economic growth rate of at least 6.5 percent.
