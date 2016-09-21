Close

Kyodo News

September 21, 2016

10:37 21 September 2016

Japan business group meets China's state planning agency

BEIJING, Sept. 21, Kyodo

A joint Japanese business delegation on Wednesday held talks here with the National Development and Reform Commission of China, a macroeconomic governance agency under the State Council, China's Cabinet.

In addition to medium-term economic targets, industrial sophistication making use of robots and artificial intelligence, as well as environmental issues were expected to be on the agenda of the talks at a Beijing hotel.

The National Development and Reform Commission of China is in charge of formulating macroeconomic policy and planning business reforms. In the 13th five-year plan covering 2016 to 2020, it set an average annual economic growth rate of at least 6.5 percent.

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

