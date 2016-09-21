Close

September 21, 2016 12:00

10:55 21 September 2016

Firm yen causes Japan's 1st trade deficit in 3 months in Aug.

TOKYO, Sept. 21, Kyodo

Japan posted a goods trade deficit of 18.71 billion yen ($184 million) in August for the first red ink in three months, with a firming yen pushing down the value of exports, government data showed Wednesday.

The value of exports dropped 9.6 percent from a year earlier to 5.32 trillion yen, down for the 11th straight month, affected by declining automobile exports to the United States and falling steel shipments, the Finance Ministry said in a preliminary report. Imports tumbled 17.3 percent to 5.34 trillion yen for the 20th straight month of decline due mainly to lower crude oil prices.

"Exports remain stagnant as they are weighed down by continued sluggishness in the global economy as well as a firming yen," said Toru Suehiro, senior market economist at Mizuho Securities Co.

