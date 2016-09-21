G-7 countries vow to take steps in response to N. Korean provocations

The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven countries pledged Tuesday to coordinate and take effective measures in responding to a series of North Korean provocations, including its fifth nuclear test earlier this month despite international opposition.

"Sharing deepening concerns over the recent developments in North Korea's nuclear weapons and missile programs, we stress our determination to take further significant measures in effective response to provocations by North Korea," the G-7 foreign ministers said in a statement released after their meeting in New York.

They condemned "in the strongest terms" North Korea's latest nuclear test conducted Sept. 9. The nuclear test followed one in January and came on the heels of more than 20 ballistic missile launches this year.