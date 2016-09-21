Abe pledges $100 mil. in aid for refugees at U.S.-led summit

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday pledged $100 million in fresh aid for refugees during a U.S.-led summit on refugees in New York.

Abe made the pledge as some 50 participating countries and international organizations announced an increase in their total humanitarian funding in 2016 by $4.5 billion over 2015 levels.

Japan's new aid, to be extended through the World Bank, came a day after Abe pledged $2.8 billion in aid for refugees over three years from 2016 during the first-ever U.N. Summit for Refugees and Migrants.