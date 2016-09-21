Close

Kyodo News

September 21, 2016 14:00

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

12:19 21 September 2016

Abe pledges $100 mil. in aid for refugees at U.S.-led summit

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday pledged $100 million in fresh aid for refugees during a U.S.-led summit on refugees in New York.

Abe made the pledge as some 50 participating countries and international organizations announced an increase in their total humanitarian funding in 2016 by $4.5 billion over 2015 levels.

Japan's new aid, to be extended through the World Bank, came a day after Abe pledged $2.8 billion in aid for refugees over three years from 2016 during the first-ever U.N. Summit for Refugees and Migrants.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Abe pledges $100 mil. in aid for refugees at U.S.-led summit
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 15 Sep 2016Journalists expelled from China's "democracy" village amid crackdown
  2. 16 Sep 2016LDP submits proposal for additional N. Korea sanctions to PM Abe
  3. 15 Sep 2016Self-confessed hitman accuses Duterte of ordering extrajudicial killings
  4. 15 Sep 2016Journalists expelled from China's "democracy" village amid crackdown
  5. 15 Sep 2016Speedboat explosion off Bali kills 2 foreign tourists

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete