SMAP to release greatest hits album before farewell

SMAP, one of Japan's most popular and longest-lived pop groups, will release a greatest hits album on Dec. 21 -- 10 days before its breakup, the group's record company said Wednesday.

The three-CD boxed album, called "SMAP 25 YEARS," will consist of around 50 songs chosen by fans through online voting, out of about 400 the group has released since its CD debut in 1991, Victor Entertainment Corp. said.

The voting opened early Wednesday and ends on Oct. 4.

SMAP will also release a Blu-ray and DVD of its music video and live clip collection on Dec. 28, without planning to release a new song, according to Victor.

The group caused a brief media frenzy in January when the news of their potential breakup surfaced, before band members said later that month they would stick together.

At the time, fans launched a campaign to express their support through the purchase of CDs of "Sekai ni Hitotsu Dake no Hana" (The Only Flower in the World), SMAP's best known song, and as a result pushed the 2003 hit song to No. 1 again on a Japanese hit chart.

But in August, talent agency Johnny & Associates Inc. said that SMAP will break up on Dec. 31 and all the members -- Masahiro Nakai, Takuya Kimura, Tsuyoshi Kusanagi, Goro Inagaki and Shingo Katori -- will remain with the agency and focus on solo careers starting next year.

SMAP, which stands for Sports Music Assemble People, was formed in 1988 by six boys, with one leaving in 1996 to pursue a career as an auto racer.

==Kyodo