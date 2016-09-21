Close

September 21, 2016 14:00

13:36 21 September 2016

URGENT: BOJ keeps negative policy rate unchanged at minus 0.1%

TOKYO, Sept. 21, Kyodo

The Bank of Japan kept its negative policy rate unchanged at minus 0.1 percent at its policy board meeting that ended Wednesday, as a result of a "comprehensive assessment" of its easing measures.

At the previous meeting through July 29, BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda instructed his staff to comprehensively assess the effects of its monetary easing as the bank has been struggling to achieve its 2 percent inflation target since the governor took office in March 2013.

==Kyodo

