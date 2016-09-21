14:07 21 September 2016
Japan business group urges China to tackle steel glut
BEIJING, Sept. 21, Kyodo
A major Japanese business delegation on Wednesday urged China to rein in excess capacity in its steel industry and advance economic reforms, so as to foster a better environment for the sustainable development of the two countries.
"The global steel industry has suffered a serious blow" from China's cheap exports of steel products, Shoji Muneoka, chairman of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp., said in a meeting with officials from the National Development and Reform Commission, China's top economic planning agency, at a Beijing hotel.
"We hope that you press forward with reforms of overproduction and other issues steadily," Sadaoka, the head of the delegation, told the officials.
