Close

Kyodo News

September 21, 2016 16:00

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

14:28 21 September 2016

Olympics: Japanese medalists to parade 2.5 km through central Tokyo

TOKYO, Sept. 21, Kyodo

Japanese medalists from the Rio Olympics and Paralympics will parade through central Tokyo on Oct. 7 over a 2.5-kilometer course from the Ginza area to the Nihombashi district, a source close to organizers said Wednesday.

The route will be significantly longer than the parade held four years ago after the London Games, when only Olympic medalists took part in the 1-km event in Ginza that attracted about 500,000 spectators.

Before the 11 a.m. start of this year's parade, officials will hold a ceremony near the Toranomon Hills high-rise complex which houses the Tokyo Games organizing committee, according to the source.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Olympics: Japanese medalists express thanks, hope to impress in 2020
  • Japan's medalists at Rio Paralympics
  • Olympics: PM Abe meets Japanese athletes
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 15 Sep 2016Journalists expelled from China's "democracy" village amid crackdown
  2. 16 Sep 2016LDP submits proposal for additional N. Korea sanctions to PM Abe
  3. 15 Sep 2016Self-confessed hitman accuses Duterte of ordering extrajudicial killings
  4. 15 Sep 2016Journalists expelled from China's "democracy" village amid crackdown
  5. 15 Sep 2016Speedboat explosion off Bali kills 2 foreign tourists

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete