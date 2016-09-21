14:28 21 September 2016
Olympics: Japanese medalists to parade 2.5 km through central Tokyo
TOKYO, Sept. 21, Kyodo
Japanese medalists from the Rio Olympics and Paralympics will parade through central Tokyo on Oct. 7 over a 2.5-kilometer course from the Ginza area to the Nihombashi district, a source close to organizers said Wednesday.
The route will be significantly longer than the parade held four years ago after the London Games, when only Olympic medalists took part in the 1-km event in Ginza that attracted about 500,000 spectators.
Before the 11 a.m. start of this year's parade, officials will hold a ceremony near the Toranomon Hills high-rise complex which houses the Tokyo Games organizing committee, according to the source.
