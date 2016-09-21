Close

Kyodo News

September 21, 2016 16:00

15:00 21 September 2016

Democratic Party approves new leader Renho's fresh leadership picks

TOKYO, Sept. 21, Kyodo

The main opposition Democratic Party approved Wednesday new leader Renho's choices for its revamped leadership, with party unity in focus following her polarizing pick last week of former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda for the role of secretary general.

A meeting of the party's Diet lawmakers approved Renho's decision to retain Kenji Eda as a deputy leader and newly appoint the party's former Diet affairs chief Jun Azumi and former Environment Minister Goshi Hosono as fellow deputy leaders.

"With our companions in the (upper and lower houses of the Diet), we will properly stand up to and fight the administration of (Prime Minister Shinzo) Abe," Renho said at the meeting.

