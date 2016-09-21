19 dead, 9 missing after flash floods, landslides in Indonesia

Flash floods and landslides in Indonesia's West Java triggered by torrential rains have left 19 people dead, nine missing and two injured, with a further 1,000 having been evacuated from the area, the country's disaster agency said Wednesday.

The overflowing of the Cimanuk River in Garut and Sumedang districts peaked around 1 a.m. but has since subsided, according to National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho.

Flooding caused the deaths of 16 people, while the other three were killed by landslides.