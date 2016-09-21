U.S. flies 2 B-1 bombers to S. Korea as warning to N. Korea

The United States on Wednesday flew two B-1 strategic bombers over the skies of South Korea as a warning to North Korea following its latest globally condemned nuclear test, according to U.S. forces in South Korea.

After flying low over Osan Air Base, south of Seoul, one of the two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers, based at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam, landed at the South Korean air base, while the other returned to Guam.

The United States similarly sent two B-1Bs to South Korea on Sept. 13, just four days after the North's fifth nuclear test, in a show of force to North Korea. Escorted by U.S. and South Korean fighter aircraft, they briefly flew low over Osan Air Base before returning to Guam.