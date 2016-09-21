UPDATE1:U.S. flies 2 B-1 bombers to S. Korea as warning to N. Korea

The United States on Wednesday flew two B-1 strategic bombers over the skies of South Korea as a warning to North Korea following its latest globally condemned nuclear test, according to U.S. forces in South Korea.

After flying low over Osan Air Base, south of Seoul, one of the two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers, based at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam, landed at the South Korean air base, while the other returned to Guam.

"The bond between the United States and the Republic of Korea is ironclad and the strength of that commitment will not be shaken by North Korea's aggressive behavior," Lt. Gen. Thomas Bergeson, 7th Air Force Commander, said in a statement.