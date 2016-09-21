BOJ enters new policy phase, adopts 10-yr bond yield as target

The Bank of Japan embarked on a new policy phase Wednesday, adopting the country's 10-year interest rate as a new target instead of boosting its already massive asset purchases, in an attempt to achieve its 2 percent inflation goal as soon as possible.

After its two-day Policy Board meeting, the central bank said it had decided by a 7-2 majority vote to modify the framework of its bond-buying program to keep the yield of the bellwether 10-year Japanese government debt around zero percent.

To push down shorter-term interest rates, the BOJ left its negative policy rate unchanged at minus 0.1 percent, while promising to continue expanding the monetary base until consumer prices exceed 2 percent in a stable manner.