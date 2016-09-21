Close

Kyodo News

September 21, 2016 20:00

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

18:06 21 September 2016

OECD cuts world growth outlook amid weak advanced economies

TOKYO, Sept. 21, Kyodo

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development on Wednesday cut its global economic outlook for 2016, as growth remains subdued in the United States, Europe and Japan amid sluggish trade activity.

The OECD now expects the global economy to expand 2.9 percent this year, downgraded from the 3.0 percent forecast in June, also citing the effects of Britain's vote to leave the European Union as undermining conditions in advanced economies.

"The world economy remains in a low-growth trap with persistent growth disappointments weighing on growth expectations and feeding back into weak trade, investment, productivity and wages," the Paris-based organization said in its interim economic outlook.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 15 Sep 2016Journalists expelled from China's "democracy" village amid crackdown
  2. 16 Sep 2016LDP submits proposal for additional N. Korea sanctions to PM Abe
  3. 15 Sep 2016Self-confessed hitman accuses Duterte of ordering extrajudicial killings
  4. 15 Sep 2016Journalists expelled from China's "democracy" village amid crackdown
  5. 15 Sep 2016Speedboat explosion off Bali kills 2 foreign tourists

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete