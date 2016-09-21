New U.N. rapporteur calls for support to flood-hit North Korea

The new U.N. special rapporteur on human rights in North Korea called on the international community on Wednesday to increase support for the victims of floods that hit the northeastern part of the country three weeks ago.

"Given the scale of destruction, the number of individuals affected, and the fact that winter is rapidly approaching, time is of the essence," Tomas Ojea Quintana, who replaced Marzuki Darusman as special rapporteur in August, said in a press release.

According to official figures, the floods, caused by heavy rains from Typhoon Lionrock, killed 138 people, while 400 are still missing. The United Nations estimates that 140,000 people need assistance.