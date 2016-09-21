Close

Kyodo News

September 21, 2016 20:01

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

18:14 21 September 2016

New U.N. rapporteur calls for support to flood-hit North Korea

GENEVA, Sept. 21, Kyodo

The new U.N. special rapporteur on human rights in North Korea called on the international community on Wednesday to increase support for the victims of floods that hit the northeastern part of the country three weeks ago.

"Given the scale of destruction, the number of individuals affected, and the fact that winter is rapidly approaching, time is of the essence," Tomas Ojea Quintana, who replaced Marzuki Darusman as special rapporteur in August, said in a press release.

According to official figures, the floods, caused by heavy rains from Typhoon Lionrock, killed 138 people, while 400 are still missing. The United Nations estimates that 140,000 people need assistance.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 15 Sep 2016Journalists expelled from China's "democracy" village amid crackdown
  2. 16 Sep 2016LDP submits proposal for additional N. Korea sanctions to PM Abe
  3. 15 Sep 2016Self-confessed hitman accuses Duterte of ordering extrajudicial killings
  4. 15 Sep 2016Journalists expelled from China's "democracy" village amid crackdown
  5. 15 Sep 2016Speedboat explosion off Bali kills 2 foreign tourists

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete